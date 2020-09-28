Elbit Imaging Ltd (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Update

Elbit Imaging Ltd (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Elbit Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMITF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839. Elbit Imaging has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.