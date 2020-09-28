Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 245.9% in September

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Elkem ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$1.82 during trading hours on Monday. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operated through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products, and Carbon. Its products include silicon, microsilica, ferrosilicons, foundry alloys, and other specialty products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

