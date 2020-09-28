Embarr Downs Inc (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embarr Downs Inc (OTCMKTS:EMBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 189.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,827,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMBR remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,840. Embarr Downs has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Embarr Downs Company Profile

Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.

