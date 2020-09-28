Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Receives $66.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

EME traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 363.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Emcor Group by 193.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 106,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emcor Group by 150.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 83,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

