Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.64. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

