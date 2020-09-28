Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.58 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

