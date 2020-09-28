Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

WIRE stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

