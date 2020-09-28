Endesa SA (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa SA (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the August 31st total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Endesa has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

