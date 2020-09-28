Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $411,745.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Kucoin and BitForex. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00633305 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00030427 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $757.70 or 0.06935375 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper, Coinall, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

