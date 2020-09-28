Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Coinall and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00634040 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00030155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $767.93 or 0.07049241 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, DEx.top, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinsuper, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.