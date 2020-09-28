Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 75.1% in September

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the August 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENLAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,371. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. HSBC downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

