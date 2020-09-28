Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Energy One’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.10.

In other Energy One news, insider Shaun Ankers 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st.

Energy One Limited supplies software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides wholesale energy trading suite products, including EnergyOne Trading, an energy trading and risk management system for energy, carbon, and environmental certificate trading needs; EnergyOffer, a physical energy bidding platform that enable energy producers to bid their energy into spot or pool markets; and EnergyFlow, a business process automation and management platform that supports day-to-day functions of electricity, environmental products, and carbon and gas trading operations, as well as reporting and settlement activities.

