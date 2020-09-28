Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Receives C$6.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.54. 921,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. The company has a market cap of $529.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.77%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 154,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. Insiders have bought a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,900 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.