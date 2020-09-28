EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after buying an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.