Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 309.4% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Enova Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,061. Enova Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

