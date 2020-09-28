Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

