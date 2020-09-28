EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $14,394.21 and $1.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.05 or 0.04645281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

