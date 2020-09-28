EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in September

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPOKY. UBS Group cut EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. 67,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

