Equinox Gold’s (SBSW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Equinox Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

