Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETRN. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

ETRN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

