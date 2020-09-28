Equity Commonwealth (EQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

EQC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $29.78. 3,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,221. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a current ratio of 133.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

