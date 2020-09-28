ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in September

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,846. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ERSTE GRP BK A/S had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ERSTE GRP BK A/S will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

