Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 97.6% in September

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESMC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

