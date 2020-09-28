Espers (ESP) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $668,112.42 and $114.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045565 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,866.12 or 0.99949907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00634619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.01249295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00109840 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

