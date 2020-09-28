Espers Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Espers has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market cap of $770,149.68 and approximately $74.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.31 or 0.99871729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00635016 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.01293290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00109487 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

