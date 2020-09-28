Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) Insider Sells £10,765 in Stock

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) insider Jon Green sold 4,306 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £10,765 ($14,066.38).

Shares of LON ESNT opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.30) on Monday. Essentra PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00). The company has a market cap of $760.84 million and a PE ratio of 47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essentra to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

