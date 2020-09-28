Ether Zero Trading Down 21.1% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $293,539.90 and approximately $25,935.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.49 or 0.03336695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,112,790 coins and its circulating supply is 174,083,377 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

