Ethverse (ETHV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $76,175.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $76,175.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00077042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001329 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00099265 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,230,359 tokens. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

Buying and Selling Ethverse

Ethverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

