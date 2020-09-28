EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NASDAQ:HOSSQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

EuroDry has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EuroDry and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -21.21% -10.57% -3.61% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $27.24 million 0.31 $20,000.00 ($0.69) -5.23 Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

EuroDry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EuroDry and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

EuroDry currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 142.38%. Given EuroDry’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

EuroDry beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

