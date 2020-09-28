EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

