Eva Cash Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $11,271.08 and approximately $133.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.05 or 0.04836916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056574 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033785 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com . Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

