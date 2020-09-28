EvenCoin Market Cap Hits $103,463.25 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $103,463.25 and $652,677.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00077010 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042242 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00105125 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008813 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

