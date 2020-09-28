EverGreenCoin (EGC) One Day Volume Tops $28.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $297,819.86 and $28.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,906.49 or 1.00210357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00635630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.01264179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005401 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109614 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,455,345 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

