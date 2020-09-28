Evolution Petroleum (EPM) & The Competition Critical Review

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE: EPM) is one of 230 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Evolution Petroleum to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $29.60 million $5.94 million 17.79 Evolution Petroleum Competitors $8.58 billion $424.12 million 6.27

Evolution Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Evolution Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 20.06% 5.90% 4.81% Evolution Petroleum Competitors -93.76% 42.33% -0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum’s peers have a beta of 2.14, meaning that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Evolution Petroleum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evolution Petroleum Competitors 2689 9905 13464 442 2.44

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum peers beat Evolution Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

