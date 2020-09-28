EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.