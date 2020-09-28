EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

