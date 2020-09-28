Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Down 67.4% in September

Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMRRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 185,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Evrim Resources has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.47.

Evrim Resources Company Profile

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

