ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0775

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $453,453.20 and approximately $4,663.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

