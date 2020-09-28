Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,831 shares of company stock worth $702,011. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.