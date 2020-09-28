EXMR FDN Achieves Market Capitalization of $136,430.59 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $136,430.59 and $18,211.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04628309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00030623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033420 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.