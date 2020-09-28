Expanse Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.01 million and $4,465.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

