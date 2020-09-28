EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $40.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

