Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.07. 733,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,778,422. The company has a market cap of $725.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.57. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.