FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $313.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $298.00 to $313.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.92.

NYSE FDS opened at $328.40 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,817 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

