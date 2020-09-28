Faith (OTCMKTS:FAITF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Faith (OTCMKTS:FAITF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FAITF remained flat at $$5.35 during midday trading on Monday. Faith has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Faith Company Profile

Faith, Inc provides music, entertainment, educational, and life communication content services in Japan. The company offers music software production, advertising, sales, and publication management services. It operates APticket that provides digital tickets; ARTIST CROWD, a crowdsourcing service for music production; ConnectingCard, a card service that links artists with their fans; Fan's, a one-stop platform for linking artists with their fans; FaRao PRO, a commercial-use BGM service; Future RECORDS, a label that supports the next generation of artists; and Future SEVEN, a Japanese entertainment showroom.

