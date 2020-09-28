Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $124.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fanhua by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,084,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.