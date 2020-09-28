Fantom (FTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.87 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Fantom has a market cap of $85.57 million and $11.87 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00100168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00241894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.01578280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00197479 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,127,198,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

