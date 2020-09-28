Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.0424 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Fantom has a market cap of $90.29 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00251551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.01595698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188187 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,131,039,980 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.