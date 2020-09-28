FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the August 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. 169,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,784. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

