FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the August 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. 169,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,784. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

