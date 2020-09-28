FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti lowered FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:FFG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. 4,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 106.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.